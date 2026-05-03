Bhubaneswar: As Odisha positions itself among the top-performing states in the country under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said Saturday that the government is focused on building resilient cities that will drive Odisha’s growth while improving the quality of life for every citizen.

Mahapatra said the state’s impressive performance under AMRUT 2.0 is a direct outcome of strong political will, decisive policy direction and a relentless focus on delivery. “This achievement reflects our government’s unwavering commitment to transforming urban Odisha with speed, scale and sustainability.

We are not just implementing schemes—we are delivering a comprehensive urban water revolution that ensures every household has access to safe and reliable drinking water,” he said. He further emphasised, “Our focus is clear, time-bound execution (of projects), accountable governance and future-ready infrastructure.

We are building resilient cities that will drive Odisha’s growth and improve the quality of life for every citizen. Under the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’, our government will continue to lead from the front and set new benchmarks in urban transformation.”

According to the H&UD department, the government has ensured accelerated implementation of AMRUT 2.0 across 89 urban local bodies (ULBs). “A robust portfolio of 345 projects, with an investment of Rs 4,030.18 crore, has been rolled out with a sharp focus on universal water supply and rejuvenation of urban water bodies.

As many as 107 projects have already been completed, reflecting the government’s emphasis on time-bound execution and accountability, while the remaining projects are progressing at a rapid pace under close monitoring at the highest levels,” the department said in a statement. Placing water security at the centre of its urban development agenda, the government has delivered tangible outcomes, it said.

“Seven new water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 43 million litres per day (MLD) have been commissioned, benefiting nearly 2.83 lakh citizens. The rollout of 24×7 water supply systems in key urban centres and the provision of over 2.7 lakh household tap connections have ensured improved access to safe drinking water for more than 5 lakh urban residents, marking a significant step towards universal coverage,” it added.

Large-scale community participation has been mobilised through initiatives such as ‘AMRUT Mitra’ and ‘Women for Trees’, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) to take leadership roles in water body rejuvenation and environmental sustainability, it said. Strategic convergence with national programmes like ‘Pey Jal Survekshan’ and ‘Jal Hi AMRUT’ has further strengthened efficient water management and reuse practices.

The state is also leveraging innovative financing mechanisms to scale up urban transformation. Under the Credit Enhancement Initiative, 16 bankable projects worth Rs 70.27 crore have been prepared for smaller ULBs.

In addition, five high-impact infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,030.61 crore have been proposed under the Urban Challenge Fund for key cities such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur and Berhampur, positioning them as engines of growth and investment, the department said.