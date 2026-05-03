Rourkela: A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls aged around five to six years in Rourkela steel township, police said. The unsavoury incident occurred Thursday evening. The septuagenarian accused, who confessed to the crime, was arrested after the parents of the victims lodged a complaint.

The accused lived in the neighbourhood of the rape survivors’ house. The minors were ensnared in a trap laid by the accused, who lured them by offering chocolates and biscuits to come to his house. Playful minors, little knowing the evil design of the man, made their way into his house.

Later, they were subjected to sexual abuse by the lascivious man. The accused and the victims were medically examined by the doctors at the government-run hospital in the steel township. Both the minors are now undergoing treatment in the hospital, said Manoranjan Pradha, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Rourkela.

The statement of both the victims was recorded in accordance with legal provisions. Later, the accused was remanded to judicial custody under Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and relevant sections of BNS, the official added.