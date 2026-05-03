Baliguda: An elderly woman burned to death and her two sons were seriously injured after a fire broke out in a house in Kandhamal district Friday night, officials said.

The incident occurred in Sudra village under Barkhama outpost in Baliguda police limits. The deceased has been identified as Narachu Sahu, 60.

According to reports, the fire is suspected to have started from a candle that had been lit during a power outage caused by recent Kalabaisakhi storms, which had disrupted the electricity supply in the area for the past two days.

The blaze erupted late Friday night at the house of Subash Chandra Sahu while the family members were asleep. The presence of an LPG cylinder in the house is believed to have intensified the fire, leading to extensive damage.