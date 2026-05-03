Keonjhar/Patana: A bankers’ association has warned of agitation if any action is taken against a branch manager in connection with the incident in which Jitu Munda had gone to a bank carrying his sister’s skeleton to withdraw money held in her name.

Acting on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s directive, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division) conducted an inquiry into the incident. However, the Odisha Grameen Bank Officers’ Association and the Odisha Grameen Bank SC/ST Employees’ Welfare Council opposed the RDC’s remarks blaming the bank.

At a joint press conference held Friday in Keonjhar, officers’ association president Manabhanjan Mishra said the RDC held the bank and its staff responsible without completing the inquiry. He said the findings should have been submitted to the government first for a decision.

Mishra maintained that all procedures were followed as per banking rules and that Mahiposi branch manager Sushant Kumar Sethi had committed no wrongdoing. He warned that any action against the manager without a proper probe would trigger protests.

Council president Dipak Naik, secretary Pradyumna Behera and other members were present. The RDC, during the probe, had held bank officials responsible for the incident while speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, a team led by district Youth Congress Suresh Dhir visited the house of Munda and alleged that the RDC is trying to give a clean chit to the state government. They held discussions with Munda and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.