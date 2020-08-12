Cuttack: As many as 85 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Wednesday.

While 24 of them were reported from containment zones, 27 were home quarantine cases. 13 of them were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 21 were local contact ones.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 109 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 85 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 99 recoveries (11thAugust data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors and healthcare staff.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 1,879 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 1,013 have recovered. There are 856 active cases and 10 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 50,672 with the detection of record 1,876 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 305. As many as 1,182 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 694 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing. The state tested 32,053 samples for COVID-19 Tuesday, its highest till date.