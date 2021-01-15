Jalaun (UP): It is getting murkier by the minute, the case of the expelled BJP functionary in Uttar Pradesh accused of sexual abuse of children. The police here have identified nine more victims, including seven minors. This was done on the basis of data recovered from a laptop and other devices seized from the office-bearer. Earlier, Ram Bihari Rathore was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexually abusing two children, an official said Friday. Efforts are on to contact these victims who were sexually abused and record their statements, said Station House Officer (SHO), Konch police station, Imran Khan.

Soon after Rathore’s arrest, his laptop, DVD and hard disc were seized from his house. During their examination, nine more victims — seven minors and two women – have been identified, Khan said. “Efforts are on to contact these victims and their families. Their statements will be recorded,” he added.

Their statements will be recorded in connection with the existing FIR against Rathore. No fresh case is being lodged as of now, informed Khan.

Also read: Videos of UP BJP leader sexually abusing children found in his laptop: Police

In the investigation so far, Khan said, no evidence has been found to suggest that the obscene material was being sold to any porn site or in the dark market. Superintendent of Police Yesh Veer Singh had also inspected Rathore’s house and office, the SHO said.

The two children who had lodged the complaint against Rathore had alleged that he used to sexually abuse them in his office.

Explaining how the matter came to light, Khan said a few days ago, Rathore had lodged a complaint with the police. In it he said that his CCTV and digital video recorder (DVR) had been stolen. Later, two minors were apprehended with the equipment and questioned.

During investigation, obscene material was found on the DVR. The children who had stolen the equipment were being blackmailed by Rathore with the obscene videos, Khan informed.

The accused would lure young children by giving them money and make their obscene videos. Later he used those videos to blackmail them.