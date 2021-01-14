Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh): Police are looking into the laptop, DVD and hard disc recovered from an expelled BJP office-bearer. The BJP office-bearer was arrested on charges of sexually exploiting two children, an official said Thursday. Police said they have recovered several video clips in which Ram Bihari Rathore, the accused. He was removed from the post of Konch BJP vice-resident after his arrest Wednesday. He has been charged with sexually exploiting children.

Some 15 to 20 videos have so far been found from the seized laptop, DVD and hard disc. In the videos the accused is seen exploiting young children, Konch SHO Imran Khan said Thursday.

The SHO said Rathore used to lure young children by giving them money. He made their obscene videos to blackmail them. He used to threaten and exploit them sexually, the SHO said. Khan added that teams of the cybercrime cell are looking into the matter in detail.

To a question, Khan said it would be premature to link this case with the Irrigation Department junior engineer who was arrested in November. He was accused of alleged sexual exploitation of children. The engineer then sold their videos and photographs of nefarious acts on dark net to paedophiles across the globe.

The arrested junior engineer is a resident of Chitrakoot district. He is alleged to have victimised about 50 children in the age group of 5-16 years in the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur.

According to police, they had seized a laptop, hard disk, sex toys, eight mobile phones. Also found in the engineer’s possession was Rs 8 lakh in cash and other digital evidence carrying huge amount of child sexual abuse material.