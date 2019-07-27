Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police here rescued as many as 90 bargirls from 10 city based bars late Friday night. Most of these bars are located along the Cuttack road.

The girls are being quizzed at Laxmisagar police station and their identities are being verified, informed Laxmisagar police station IIC Dayanidhi Sahu.

According to a source, acting on the directions of DCP Anup Kumar Sahu, the team comprising Laxmisagar police and officers of several other police stations conducted the raids on bars along Cuttack road at about 11:30pm.

Notably, while some of these bars are licensed to use female singers in their watering holes, a number of bar owners flout norms to engage female dancers. Besides, they often offer services beyond closing hours mandated by city police. To add to the trouble, bars with female dancers often attract large crowds and anti-socials leading to law and order situation in the area.