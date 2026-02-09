Kesinga: More than 9,500 quintal paddy belonging to 176 farmers has been lying unsold for over two months at three procurement centres in Kalahandi district, triggering resentment among the farmers who have urged the district administration to intervene.

The concerned mandis—Shirol, Balsi and Kandel—operate under the Kandel Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in Kesinga block.

Despite repeated assurances, paddy continues to remain exposed to the open sky amid severe cold and dew, forcing farmers to guard their produce day and night.

According to farmers, around 3,520 quintal paddy belonging to 52 farmers is piled up at the Shirol mandi, 1,600 quintal paddy of 42 farmers at Balsi, and over 4,000 quintal paddy of 82 farmers at the Kandel mandi.

Last month, protests, including an eight-hour shutdown and road blockades, were held across the state over the delay in lifting paddy from mandis.

However, farmers allege that the situation on the ground has not improved.

The Kalahandi District Collector had reportedly directed five rice mills to lift the paddy, but millers have yet to comply.

Farmers also accused millers of arbitrarily deducting 6-7 kg per quintal in the name of sorting and quality cuts.

To protect their produce from dew and cold, farmers have covered the paddy with polythene sheets.

The delay has added to their distress and fuelled dissatisfaction with the state government’s procurement process.

While a new shed has been constructed at the Shirol mandi, the absence of sheds at Balsi and Kandel has worsened the hardship for farmers there.

Responding to the issue, Kandel PACS secretary Jashobant Bag said the lifting process is expected to begin within five to 10 days.

Farmers, however, have demanded immediate action to prevent further losses.