Washington: Since the United States invaded Afghanistan to wipe out the al-Qaida in 2001, its troops have come under fire many a times. The US had stationed its troops in Afghanistan to keep a watch on proceedings and to prevent any terrorist activity. However, its soldiers have been forced to pay a price for the decision it took to attack Afghanistan. Here’s a chronology of some of the deadliest days, the troops have faced in Afghanistan.

August 26, 2021

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attack crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks kill at least 72 Afghans and 13 US troops.

December 21, 2015

A suicide attacker rams an explosives-laden motorcycle into a joint NATO-Afghan patrol, killing six American troops. The soldiers were targetted as they moved through a village near Bagram Airfield.

October 2, 2015

Eleven people, including six US service members, are killed when a US Air Force C-130J transport plane crashes.

December 17, 2013

Six US service members are killed when a helicopter crashes.

May 4, 2013

US soldiers and a member of the NATO-led coalition are killed as the Taliban continue attacks as part of their spring offensive.

March 11, 2013

A helicopter crash in southern Afghanistan kills five American service members. Two US special operations forces were gunned down hours earlier in an insider attack by an Afghan policeman in eastern Afghanistan

August 6, 2011

A helicopter is shot down by an insurgent armed with a rocket-propelled grenade, killing 30 American troops and eight Afghans.

May 26, 2011

Nine NATO service members are killed, including seven US troops who died when a bomb exploded in a field where they were patrolling on foot.

April 19, 2011

An Afghan officer kills eight US airmen and one US civilian during a routine meeting at an Afghan air force headquarters compound in Kabul.

August 27, 2010

Homemade bombs kill three US troops in southern and eastern Afghanistan.

June 8, 2010

Seven American troops, two Australians and a French Legionnaire are killed in a suicide attack. A US contractor training Afghan police also dies in the attack.

October 27, 2009

Eight American troops die in two separate bomb attacks in southern Afghanistan.

October 26, 2009

11 American soldiers are killed in separate helicopter crashes. One chopper goes down in western Afghanistan, killing seven soldiers and three civilians working for the US government. In a separate incident in the south, two other US choppers collide while in flight, killing four American troops.

October 3, 2009

Eight US soldiers are killed when their outpost in Kamdesh, Nuristan, is attacked by as many as 300 militants. Another soldier dies in Wardak province when a bomb detonates while he attempts to disarm it.

July 13, 2008

Nine American soldiers are killed when their remote outpost in Wanat, Nuristan, is attacked by small-arms fire and rocket-propelled grenades. Another soldier dies in Kajaki Sofla when his vehicle strikes a roadside bomb.

February 18, 2007

A US helicopter crashes in the Shahjoi district of Zabul province, killing eight American troops.

May 5, 2006

10 American soldiers die in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter crash during combat operations in eastern Afghanistan.

June 28, 2005

16 US troops on a special forces helicopter are killed when their MH-47 Chinook helicopter is shot down by insurgents. Three US sailors also die the same day.

April 6, 2005

15 US service members and three American civilians are killed when their helicopter goes down in a sandstorm while returning to the main US base at Bagram.

January 29, 2004

An explosion at a weapons cache kills eight US soldiers. It is suspected that the attack was carried out by Taliban militants

March 23, 2003

A US Air Force helicopter on a mercy mission to help two injured Afghan children crashes in south-eastern Afghanistan. All six people aboard are killed.

March 4, 2002

Seven American soldiers are killed when two helicopters come under fire.

January 9, 2002

A US military refuelling plane that was resupplying troops in Afghanistan crashes in Pakistan, killing all seven Marines aboard.