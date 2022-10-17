Nowadays, a laptop is a must have for everyone. Whether you use it for professional or for personal purposes, the laptop must be a fast machine capable of quick multi-tasking with adequate processing power.

If you want to buy a laptop with great graphics, good audio quality, super-fast processor and high RAM, you might have to spend a hefty amount of money. A laptop that has an i5 processor is priced at a minimum of Rs 40,000 whereas a gaming laptop goes up to Rs 1 Lakh and above.

However, you can easily buy the laptop you want if you purchase it on EMIs. The entire expense of the laptop can be paid back in monthly installments, at a pace that suits you. Options like no-cost EMI and zero down payment make purchasing your favourite laptop even more convenient.

Let’s look at the advantages of buying a laptop on EMI before we look at how to do so without making a down payment.

What are the Benefits of Buying a Laptop on EMI

Most consumers wait to purchase a laptop until they save up the required amount as they can be quite expensive. As an alternative, some customers even use their emergency savings to cover the cost of the purchase. Compared to both these options, buying a laptop on EMI offers several benefits. Some of these benefits are mentioned below.:

Don’t deplete your emergency or savings funds.

You don’t have to pay a substantial chunk up front when you buy a laptop on EMI. You can avoid depleting your savings or using up your emergency reserves in this manner.

Flexible Repayment Tenure

The typical repayment period is between three and thirty-six months. You can pick a time frame that works for you. The monthly EMI decreases as the repayment period lengthens. Small EMIs can be paid easily from your monthly budget without requiring any adjustments to your current lifestyle spends.

Seasonal Discounts & Offers

You don’t have to wait until you have the full amount, allowing you to take advantage of sales and limited time offers more effectively. When you buy a laptop on EMI, you can quickly make a purchase whenever you come across a good deal.

Quick Approval

It’s as simple to complete a no cost EMI on laptops as it is to use your debit or credit card to pay for it. Your request for an EMI payment is authorised instantly with no additional steps required.

No Down Payment and No Additional Fees

You are not required to make a down payment, unlike with other loans. You are given an EMI repayment option for the full price of the laptop.

How to Buy a Laptop on No-cost EMIs with Zero Down Payment

There are several ways you can purchase your favourite laptop on EMI with zero down payment.

E-commerce Websites & Online Marketplaces

Laptops are offered on EMI on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon. You need to choose the ‘Zero cost EMI’ payment option when checking out. You will get many credit and debit card options to choose from. Choose the card of your preference, the repayment tenure, and then go to checkout. The laptop will be delivered to you post the successful payment.

Online Consumer Durable Loan Providers

There are numerous online consumer durable loans who offer no-cost loans to their customers like ‘Zest’ and ‘Upwards’. To enjoy this benefit, choose a consumer durable loan provider that you prefer. Open an account and set your credit limit. The next step is to buy a laptop from the list of marketplaces that the consumer durable loan provider has a tie-up with. While checking out, choose the loan provider as the payment option.

Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is another great option which can help you buy the latest laptop on no-cost EMI with zero down payment. Bajaj Finserv has 200+ online partners, more than 1.2 Lakh partner stores in more than 1,900 cities. This is an ideal option if you want to buy your laptop from a retail store (offline) on EMI.

Inform the salesperson that you want to use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to avail no cost EMI on laptops to make the purchase. If you are an existing Bajaj Finserv EMI network card holder, you don’t need to submit any additional paperwork. However, if you don’t have an EMI card, you can quickly apply for it by submitting a few key KYC papers, recent passport size photos, a cancelled check, and an ECS mandate.

If you want to buy a high-end gaming laptop, it can be difficult to pay the entire purchase amount upfront. That is where no cost EMIs on laptops come into play. The option can help reduce the financial strain by breaking the entire amount into small easily payable EMIs.