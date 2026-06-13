Dubai/Washington: Iran said Saturday it could sign the framework for a peace deal with the United States in the coming days, but dismissed a suggestion by mediator Pakistan that it would be signed within the next 24 hours.

The US and Iran signalled Friday that an agreement to end three months of war was close, with a US administration official saying both sides had agreed on a text and that Washington expected to sign an initial deal in the coming days. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday the two sides have agreed on a framework for a peace deal and Islamabad is preparing for an electronic signing to be followed by technical-level talks next week. “We are closer to a peace deal than ever before.” Sharif said on X.

Sharif suggested the initial deal could be signed Sunday, but Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei was later quoted by state media as saying caution was needed when commenting on the timing. “We will have to wait and see about the exact date of the signing of the memorandum of understanding, although it will not be tomorrow,” Baghaei was quoted as saying. “The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out. However, due to the hesitation of the other side, we must be cautious in making any comments,” Baghaei added.