The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) selling about $7 billion in a single trading session to arrest the rupee’s slide is more than a routine intervention in the foreign exchange market. It is a reminder that no amount of political messaging can gloss over structural economic weaknesses. While the government continues to celebrate India as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, the persistent weakness of the rupee offers a sobering reality. The RBI’s drastic measure appears to be a desperate bid to prevent the rupee from breaching the psychological 100 per dollar barrier. The latest closing exchange rate for the Indian rupee against the US dollar was 95.38 on 31 July, 2026. The RBI had similarly sold a net $6.1 billion in the foreign exchange market during May, driven by a drop in the rupee to a record low caused by surging crude oil prices and rising global bond yields.

Foreign exchange reserves exist for extraordinary situations. They are the country’s financial shock absorbers, built painstakingly over the years to protect against external crises, stabilise the currency during periods of volatility, and reassure investors that India can meet its international obligations. Every large intervention by the RBI eats into this cushion.

Ironically, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urging Indians to cut back on fuel consumption, avoid non-essential foreign travel and delay gold purchases to protect the nation’s precious foreign exchange reserves in view of the prevailing West Asia crisis that has sent ripples around the global economy. For India, the crisis has multiplied its economic woes – high inflation and cost of living, a depreciating currency, and an exodus of foreign capital from equity markets. The same government, it appears, is now compelling the RBI to use our forex reserves to defend a declining rupee.

The rupee has been on a downward spiral over the last decade or so despite repeated claims of India’s so-called economic resilience. A strong US dollar, elevated crude oil prices, capital outflows from emerging markets, and global uncertainty have undoubtedly exerted pressure on the rupee. However, these are external challenges faced not only by India but many developing economies. One cannot indefinitely blame international conditions when domestic vulnerabilities amplify the impact.

India remains heavily dependent on imported crude oil. Every rise in oil prices widens the current account deficit as the country spends more on imports of goods, services, and transfers than it earns from its exports. India’s transition towards renewable energy has gathered momentum of late but not fast enough to fundamentally alter its external vulnerabilities.

Equally worrying is the uneven nature of foreign investment. While India continues to attract long-term investments in certain sectors, portfolio investors often withdraw money at the slightest sign of global uncertainty. Foreign investors have net sold approximately $27.6 billion worth of Indian equities this calendar year through July 2026. Such capital flight leads to enhanced demand for the dollar and weakens the rupee. And, a weakening rupee has direct consequences for every Indian household, no matter what counter narrative is sold. Imported fuel becomes costlier, pushing up transportation expenses and eventually prices of food and essential commodities. Manufacturers dependent on imported machinery or raw materials face rising costs. Students studying abroad and companies servicing foreign debt experience a heavier financial burden. Inflation then becomes the hidden tax paid by ordinary citizens for a depreciating currency.

Monetary intervention should not become a substitute for structural reform. Selling billions of dollars may buy time, but it cannot permanently reverse market sentiment if the underlying pressures remain unresolved. Sustainable currency stability comes from strong exports, diversified energy sources, prudent fiscal management, higher productivity, and consistent policy credibility.

Forex reserves should be viewed as a national shock buffer, not as an inexhaustible resource to defend an exchange rate indefinitely. Punching a hole in the country’s safety buffer to buy time for a declining currency is a policy short-sightedness India can barely afford.