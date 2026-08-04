New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi will participate in the 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Bhubaneswar from August 5 to 7.

In a statement, Ministry of Education Tuesday said that the 3rd BRICS Senior Officials’ Meeting will also be held in Odisha.

“The Ministry of Education, under India’s BRICS chairship 2026, is scheduled to host the 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting and the 3rd BRICS Senior Officials’ Meeting from August 5-7, 2026 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha,” the statement said.

The meetings will bring together education ministers, senior officials and delegates from BRICS member countries and deliberate on key priorities, including strengthening early childhood care and education (ECCE) and skill development and enhanced cooperation under the BRICS TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) Cooperation Alliance.

Other key priorities to be discussed include promoting collaborative research, innovation and start-ups; strengthening mutual recognition of qualifications; and capacity building for academic leadership.

India’s BRICS chairship is guided by the theme ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’, reflecting the people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, the statement said.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

The 13th Education Ministers’ Meeting and the 3rd Senior Officials’ Meeting will build upon a series of engagements held under the BRICS Education Track during India’s chairship.

The 1st and 2nd BRICS Senior Officials’ Meetings were held April 7 and 28, respectively, followed by the BRICS Network University Conference and International Governing Board Meeting July 20-21.

Ahead of the education ministers’ meeting, the BRICS TVET Symposium and the Joint Management Committee meeting of the BRICS TVET Cooperation Alliance were held in New Delhi August 3-4, led by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The statement said these engagements seek to deepen cooperation among BRICS countries in technical and vocational education and training, skills development and workforce preparedness and to consolidate and exchange research and best practices across the priority themes.

Alongside these high-level inter-governmental engagements, India’s BRICS chairship is placing strong emphasis on youth participation and people-to-people exchanges, the statement said.

In this spirit, Model BRICS has been conceptualised as a student-focused initiative to be organised on the sidelines of BRICS Ministerial Meetings across India. The initiative seeks to familiarise young citizens with BRICS processes while strengthening their understanding of diplomacy, multilateral cooperation and consensus-building, it added.