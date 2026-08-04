Thanjavur: Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was arrested Tuesday in the double-meaning insulting remark case, was released on station bail following questioning at Sengipatti near here, police sources said.

Udhayanidhi was accorded a warm welcome by the DMK workers outside the police station.

After he was arrested from his Chennai residence at about 11 am, Udhayanidhi was brought to Sengipatti police station, about 27 km from here, and he was questioned in the presence of senior police officials, sources added.

Following the completion of questioning about the alleged objectionable remark during the protest at Thanjavur on the Cauvery issue, he was released on station bail as per the state government’s submission in the Madras High Court.

The questioning lasted for about an hour, and he was set free approximately 9 hours following his arrest.