Kolkata: A day after the Calcutta High Court rejected the anticipatory bail of Sumit Roy, former aide to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, in the alleged Salboni government land fraud case, a CID team Tuesday reached his city residence with an arrest warrant to trace him in connection with the investigation, a senior official said.

Personnel from the Behala Police Station accompanied the CID team when they reached Roy’s residence to execute the arrest warrant issued in the Salboni case, he said.

“Our officers searched the residence for Roy. There were lady officers as well. They also searched the terrace. But Roy could not be found,” he said, adding that they would file a general diary in the Behala Police Station in connection with the visit and search.

Roy had secured anticipatory bail from the Calcutta High Court Monday in a job fraud case registered at Debra in Paschim Medinipur district. However, the court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the case relating to the alleged sale of government land in Salboni using forged documents.

According to investigators, the Salboni case pertains to the alleged preparation of forged records to facilitate the sale of government land. The probe into both the Debra job fraud case and the Salboni land fraud case was recently transferred from the district police to the CID.

“We are proceeding strictly in accordance with the court’s order and the provisions of law. Efforts are on to trace the accused, and the investigation is continuing,” a senior CID officer said.