Mumbai: Glam and glitz were evident in huge quality and quantity when the makers of Chhapaak, ahead of its release Friday, hosted Wednesday the premiere of the movie for celebrities associated with the Hindi film industry. A large number of stars were present at the premiere, but the two who got maximum attention were eternal ‘beauty queen’ Rekha and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life Chhapaak is based.

Others who attended the premiere, you guessed it right, was Deepika Padukone, who as ‘Malti’ is playing the role of Laxmi Agarwal, in tow with husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika’s father, the legendary badminton player, Prakash, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha also attended the premiere.

Among the other celebrities who attended the premiere were Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Kunal Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Huma Qureshi, Mudassar Aziz, Siddhant Chaturvedi, filmmakers Goldie Behl, Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and designer Manish Malhotra.

Acid Attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was also there with a few friends The presence of several other acid attack survivors made the event extra special.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Tahira Kashyap were also photographed at the premiere. Here are photos of some who attended the event.

Previously, in an interview, Deepika had said: “I hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors for us to see change. I hope with our film we begin to see that change for ourselves as a society and for acid attack survivors. If we don’t, then we’ve done something wrong as a society. Cinema in itself is such a powerful medium that hopefully just through this one film we will hopefully be able to see that kind of change and impact.”

It should also be stated here that Chhapaak will be Deepika’s first film after her wedding.

PNN & Agencies