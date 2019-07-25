There are many schools in the world, but this school in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is quite unique and one of its kinds. Not just education, this school is known for helping girls get married and help them settle in life.

The students of the school are taken care of until they are well settled. The name of this school is ‘Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh’.

Once opened with just four students, the school today has taken the form of a large residential school. This school remains an example for the entire world. Let us tell you that the purpose of opening this ‘special’ school was also very interesting. This school was opened to educate Divyang girls and make them self-reliant.

To offer quality education to poor and handicapped girls, in 1954, ‘Nilkant Rai Chattrapati’ started this school with a fund of just Rs 10,000. An NGO called ‘Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh’ is responsible for the supervision of this school.

This school is known for giving quality education to physically ill girls and making them self reliant for future life. When the girls become eligible for marriage, they are also married to worthy grooms from the institute. This is what makes this school different from all other schools.

The girls of this school make Chikki and also Diwali and many handloom products, which have a good market all over. You will be shocked to hear that the girls here speak fluent English. These Divyang students are no less than any student in studies and other extra-curricular activities.

PNN/Agencies