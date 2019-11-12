Kamakhyanagar: ‘Aama Gaon Aama Bikash’ scheme, which was started by the state government to address challenges emanating out of rural areas, has proven to be a laggard in Kamakhyanagar block of Dhenkanal district, if official data is anything to go by.

Out of 225 projects sanctioned under ‘Aama Gaon Aama Bikash’ scheme for 22 panchayats of this block, while 61 projects lay half-constructed, 15 projects are yet to be started.

According to a source, as many as 225 projects across 22 panchayats were sanctioned in two phases. For these projects, a budget outlay amounting to Rs 5,42,75,000 was made. During the second phase announcement of sanctions, Chief Minister had spoken to Kamakhyanagar block chairman June 30, 2018. The block chairman was also directed to complete all the projects within six months’ time.

Even though the targeted date is well past, 15 projects — three in Baisinga panchayat, two each in Baunsapal, Baruan (Ka), Bhaerpur, Kadua and Tumusinga panchayats and one each in Kantapal and Mahulapal panchayats — are yet to be started. As c many as 61 projects have been left mid way through.

A total of Rs 4,27,15,000 was spent on these, it was learnt.

Local people held public representatives and administrative officials entirely responsible for the programme not achieving its desired result.

“If the programme has suffered a setback in our block, it is only because of the indifferent attitude of these leaders and officers. We demand the administration to take concrete steps to ensure their early completion,” a villager said.

When contacted, block assistant engineer Prafulla Maharana said the contractors have been directed to expedite the work. They have been issued letters in this context. At some places, some of the projects are hanging fire owing to land acquisition related issues. When questioned about the projects that are still underway despite their target being missed, he said the works on these projects were started late.

