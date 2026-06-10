New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday alleged that despite major fire incidents in the national capital, no ‘firm action’ has been taken against officials responsible.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials are responsible for the lapses, but strong action is not being taken.

The same district health officer who was involved in the Malviya Nagar incident is the one who was responsible for the Arpit Hotel fire incident a few years back, Bharadwaj said.

MCD should take strict action against the ‘corrupt’ official, and he should be sent to jail. There have been several incidents, but strong action is still awaited, he added.

According to officials, MCD has issued a show-cause notice to the District Health Officer, South Zone and other health trade licence officials amid an ongoing departmental investigation, who visited the property earlier this year and issued the licence.