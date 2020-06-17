New Delhi: AAP MLA and national spokesperson Atishi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is presently under home isolation. In a tweet, Atishi said she is doing okay and is in home quarantine after getting her test results.

“Thanks a lot for all the love and good wishes! Want to reassure everyone that I’m doing OK. Am in home isolation since I got my test results. Fully equipped with fruit, Vitamin C and an oximeter to monitor oxygen levels,” Atishi tweeted, posting photos of oximeter, fruits and medicines.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.

“Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she will get healthy soon and again get involved in serving the people,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

According to sources, Atishi was tested Tuesday for COVID-19 and her report, in which she tested positive for the disease, came Wednesday.

“Get well soon Atishi, recover soon from Corona,” AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted.

Apart from Atishi, a member of the chief minister’s media group and member of the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s team have also tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain was admitted to hospital Tuesday after running a fever and experiencing breathing problems. His first COVID-19 test came back negative Tuesday. A second sample has been sent for testing.