Mumbai: Tanushree Dutta may not have announced a new film in a long time, but the actress sure believes in staying in shape. Lately, she has been spending a lot of time working out.

According to a source, Tanushree has been attending dance classes, and has also been regularly going for swimming, yoga, and cycling, besides a few other fitness regimes all at once. Not only this, she has been actively involved in meditation and spiritual practices too.

Asked if she is getting back in shape for a film, Tanushree said: “I am definitely doing all the self improvement sessions, but what is ahead in the future, let’s all keep guessing so that it’s a surprise when it actually comes out.”

Last year, Tanushree, who is known for her films like “Aashiq Banaya Aapne” and “Bhagam Bhag”, made headlines when she opened up about being harassed by actor Nana Patekar over a decade ago during a 2008 shoot. Her case against Nana Patekar kickstarted the #MeToo movement in Bollywood.