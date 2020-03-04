South African cricket star AB de Villiers is all set to make his return to international cricket in the next few months. The former Proteas captain has been asked to make himself physically and mentally fit ahead of the country’s tour to Sri Lanka starting June 1.

The current head coach of South Africa Mark Boucher has set a deadline for De Villiers return and he wants that to happen before the Sri Lankan tour. De Villiers had shocked the cricket fraternity when he announced his retirement from international cricket ahead of the 2019 50 overs World Cup. However, now the speculation is rife that he will again be seen in the T20 World Cup which will be played in Australia later in the year.

Even though De Villiers had retired from international cricket he had continued to play in various T20 leagues including the IPL and Big Bash. Earlier he had expressed the desire to return to the national side but then it had been put on hold by Cricket South Africa. However, now if he makes a return to the T20 World Cup it will be a huge boost for the Proteas as De Villiers can win games singlehandedly. So one can once more here the resonating ‘ABD… ABD… ABD…’ across galleries all over the world.

Boucher has also said that he will be keenly following the performances of the South Africans playing in the IPL. “Whether we pick them or not is a different question altogether. But if they have to remain in contention they will have to do well in the IPL,” Boucher has been quoted as saying by the South African media.

PNN & Agencies