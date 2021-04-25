Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan Sunday sent virtual hugs to netizens. Abhishek said we need to spread love in times like these. The actor also suggested everyone keep their masks on.

“Here’s sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn,” Abhishek Bachchan tweeted Sunday.

Abhishek’s tweet comes at a time when India has reported more than 3 lakh Covid cases for the fourth consecutive day. The country logged a total of 3,49,691 Covid cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours, a new single-day high since the pandemic began last year, according to the health ministry’s data released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and wife Aishwarya celebrated their 14th marriage anniversary on April 20. Thanking fans for their wishes, Abhishek recently tweeted: “Thank you very much for all your wishes for Aishwarya and my wedding anniversary, yesterday. Please continue to stay safe, wear your mask and if possible, try not to go out. Thank you again.”