Mumbai: The shooting on the crime thriller Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the title role, is complete, the makers announced Thursday.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production, the film went on floors in January but was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The official Twitter handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared the update on the microblogging site.

“It’s a wrap on a very special film! #BobBiswas will you soon,” the post read.

Directed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas resumed shoot in Kolkata November 23 and wrapped up December 9 after filming for 43 days in the city, keeping in mind all the social distancing norms.

Bob Biswas was a breakout character in Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 thriller Kahaani, fronted by Vidya Balan.

Played by actor Saswata Chatterjee, Biswas was an LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer.

Also starring Chitrangda Singh, Bob Biswas is slated to be released mid next year.

Bachchan will next be seen in The Big Bull, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.