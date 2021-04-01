Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan Thursday informed that he has wrapped up shooting for the Agra schedule of his upcoming film Dasvi.

Sharing a photograph of the Taj Mahal clicked from his hotel room, Abhishek wrote: “Not a bad view to wake-up to every morning! Thank you Agra for being so beautiful. Till next time. #tajmahal #wahtaj #dasvi #schedulewrap #incredibleindia #NoBuntyDidntTryAndSellTheTaj.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Dasvi is directed by Tushar Jalota. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

On the work front, apart from Dasvi Abhishek Bachchan will also feature in The Big Bull, which is broadly based on the securities scam of 1992 and stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life.

The Big Bull is directed by Kookie Gulati, and is slated to release digitally April 8.