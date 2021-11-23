Mumbai: Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh will be seen playing the main leads in the under-production Jio Studios Original web series ‘The Great Wedding of Munnes’, created and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Directed by Sunil Subramani, the show follows the story of a middle-class man whose desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams translate to a series of hilarious misadventures.

Talking about exploring the OTT space, Shaandilyaa said: “This is my first collaboration with Jio Studios and also my debut in the OTT world. With so many crime and thriller shows being made, I felt there should be a comedy show mounted as big as a Bollywood movie.”

When it comes to OTT, Abhishek Banerjee has had a great run, both as actor and as casting director. He said: “I always look for roles that challenge me as an actor. I was looking for a good comedy script and this is a really funny story. When the makers approached me to play Munnes and narrated it to me, I was completely mind blown. We have begun shooting for the show in Rohtak and I am really looking forward to it.”

Barkha Singh added: “My character is so interesting. She’s someone I can’t wait to play. I’m also looking forward to sharing screen space with Abhishek for the first time. It promises to be a lot of fun.”

The principal photography of the show has started and it will be shot extensively across Mathura, Agra, Hyderabad and Jaipur. The show will premiere exclusively on Voot Select in 2022.