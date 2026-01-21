Koraput: Maize farmers in Koraput district are facing severe hardship due to the continued absence of a dedicated maize mandi, forcing them to sell their produce at prices far lower than the currently prevailing market rate.

Farmers from seven panchayats under the Mahadeiput block have alleged that the lack of a regulated procurement centre has left them at the mercy of private traders and brokers from neighbouring states, resulting in significant financial losses.

According to the affected farmers, maize cultivation is one of the primary sources of livelihood in the region.

However, despite good production this season, the absence of a government-supported mandi has disrupted fair price distribution.

Traders are reportedly purchasing maize directly from villages at rates far below the expected market price.

Farmers claim they are incurring losses of nearly Rs 5 per kilogram, a blow that has deepened their economic distress.

Local farmers say the situation has worsened in recent weeks as outside middlemen have become increasingly active across Koraput district.

With no official procurement mechanism in place, farmers have little bargaining power and are compelled to sell their harvest immediately to meet urgent financial needs such as loan repayments, household expenses, and agricultural inputs.

Raising serious concern over the issue, the President of the Koraput Farmers’ Association stated, “Koraput is a major maize-producing district, yet farmers are being denied basic marketing infrastructure.

The absence of a maize mandi is pushing farmers into distress sales and benefitting middle-men instead.

Farmers are losing around five rupees per kilogram, which is unacceptable.”

He further demanded immediate intervention by the district administration and the state government to establish a maize mandi at the earliest.”

The association also emphasized that a regulated mandi would not only ensure fair prices but also bring transparency in weighing, grading, and payments.

It would help curb exploitation and encourage farmers to continue maize cultivation sustainably.

Farmers from Mahadeiput block have jointly appealed to the district collector and the state agriculture department to take urgent steps to open a maize mandi in Koraput.

They warned that if the issue is not addressed promptly, farmers may be forced to reduce maize cultivation in the coming seasons, which could adversely impact both rural livelihoods and the local agricultural economy.

As the demand grows louder, all eyes are now on the administration to respond decisively and provide long-awaited relief to the maize farmers of Koraput district.