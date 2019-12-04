The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and deputy commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, reached out to a little girl after he missed her handshake during the Crown Prince Mohammed bin-Salman visit.

Salman of Saudi Arabia is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates and the two leaders were meeting the girls during an event in the tour. The little girls were standing on both sides with the flags of both the countries and shaking hands with the two leaders.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin-Salman of Saudi was shaking hands with girls on one side and Crown Prince Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi on the other side. As soon as Al Nahyan came close to the little girl girl, the girl extended her hand, but he missed her.

One of the most beautiful videos I have ever seen. @MohamedBinZayed personally visits Ayesha Al Mazroui after he missed her hand shake during the Crown Prince Visit. 🇦🇪🇦🇪🇦🇪🇦🇪❤️❤️❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/337hJPxy0t — Mohammed Karim 🇦🇪 (@Mohammedkarim60) December 2, 2019

The girl became very disappointed with this. The video of it went viral on social media and later Al Nahyan personally went to the house of the little girl, Aisha Mohammad Masheet Al Mazroui and met her at her home.

The video of the Sheikh’s visit and his interaction with the young girl has gone viral in the UAE. The tweet on Sheikh Mohamed’s official page with photos from the visit has garnered over 2,500 retweets and over 4,400 likes.