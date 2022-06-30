Birmingham: Accidental India captain Jasprit Bumrah feels leading the Indian team is the biggest achievement of his career. Jasprit Bumrah said he would go into the rescheduled fifth Test remembering the wise words of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He will draw inspiration from Dhoni who had no captaincy experience but went on to achieve phenomenal success as leader.

Bumrah only got to know that he will be captaining the Indian team Thursday morning. It happened after Rohit Sharma returned another positive test for Covid-19, ruling him out of the game.

Taking on an in-form England side will be a big challenge but Bumrah is up for it. “The taste of success feels good when there is pressure. I am always up for responsibilities and I love to be in tough challenges. As a cricketer, you always want to test yourself in deep waters. I have spoken to many cricketers. Everybody improves and keep getting better,” Bumrah said on the eve of the game.

“I remember speaking to MS (Dhoni). He told me that he never captained any side before he led India for the first time. Now, he is remembered as one of the most successful captains of all time. So, I am focusing on how I can help the team and not focusing on what I have done before or how the cricketing conventions or the rules have been set,” Bumrah added.

It is rare for a fast bowler to lead the Indian team and Bumrah said it was a massive honour and responsibility. The pacer has experienced meteoric rise in international cricket, including the five-day version in which he is only four seasons old, having made his Test debut in January 2018.

“Representing India in Tests was always a dream for me. This opportunity to lead the side is the biggest achievement of my career. I’m very happy that I’ve been given this opportunity. I have immense faith in myself,” Bumrah pointed out.

“In every scenario, I have trusted my instincts that have taken me to this level in cricket. I will keep doing that, going forward. Nothing changes for me, especially my role. That’s what I am going to do as the captain of the side,” Bumrah added.

Bumrah said the visitors are up for the challenge. “We are completely focused on the game and we are fully prepared, given we already played a practice match against Leicestershire, where the wicket was a bit different from this one,” said the 28-year-old.

He informed that he has already had long conversations with former captain Virat Kohli and Rohit on the job at hand.

“Their roles have been very important. Virat’s inputs will be crucial when I am bowling or when I am making (some) changes. Virat’s suggestions are going to be invaluable and always important for us,” said Bumrah.

The team have decided on the openers for the game in Rohit’s absence but Bumrah was not ready to reveal that a day before the match.

“I had a look at the wicket and had discussions with our coach (Rahul Dravid). We have a fair idea on how this wicket might behave. We have decided on the openers against England as well but won’t reveal anything now,” Bumrah stated.

“Rohit is a very important player and we will miss him in this game. It’s unfortunate that someone like Rohit is missing out,” the accidental captain signed off.