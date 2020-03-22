Chennai: Ace Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed the success of the ‘Janata Curfew’ that is in effect throughout the country Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ashwin also said that people should practice ‘social media distancing’ which he said will be a big contribution in containing harmony in society.

“Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew, pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to in the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah,” said Ashwin in his first tweet.

“People finding faults with actions of others or pointing out what’s wrong with our system, just take a break and look inwards while you strictly practice ‘social media distancing’. That will be your biggest contribution towards the harmony of the society. Jai hind,” he said.

Ashwin had previously pulled up the people of Chennai for not practicing social distancing. “Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia,” he tweeted.

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic which has also affected India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the people of the country to opt for a ‘Janata Curfew’ between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday.

IANS