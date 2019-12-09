New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday supported the Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 and urged the Union government to consider setting up of a ship recycling unit in the state.

BJD Parliamentary Party leader in the Rajya Sabha Prasanna Acharya, while speaking on behalf of the party in the Upper House, said the state government has proposed setting up of ship recycling unit in Odisha. He also urged the Centre to set up more ports in the state.

“Odisha has vast coastline measuring 480 km. Odisha government has written to the Union government to open a ship recycling unit in the state. I urge upon the Union government to consider our demand for recycling unit,” Acharya said.

Raising concern over the debris, Acharya cautioned the government that the country should not become a dumping ground as many developed countries would not like to keep hazardous chemicals and dump in India. He said that India leads in ships recycling industry with 30 per cent of recycling activities done in the country.

The senior BJD MP asked the government as to how employment will be generated after the passing of this Bill.

“I want to know from the government whether this law will expand the opportunity of employment or squeeze it. How much effective this bill will be in terms of job creation in the country,” said Acharya.

He also asked that why other ships of the government will not come under the purview of this.

It is to be mentioned here that the Rajya Sabha Monday passed the Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 which restricts the use of hazardous material on ships and regulates the recycling of ships. The Bill makes using hazardous materials in a ship punishable with imprisonment of up to three months, or a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.