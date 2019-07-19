New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Kandhamal Achyuta Samanta, Friday, urged the Union Health Minister to establish mobile health clinics in tribal areas as the people in such areas are more prone to diseases.

While asking a supplementary question to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during the Question Hour in the Lower House, the BJD legislature said Odisha has a huge tribal population and due to that many diseases are prevalent in the state.

“These tribal people always suffer from several health problems. They do not have proper road infrastructure and communication facilities. Can a few well-equipped medical mobile vans with advanced diagnostic features, a minor OT and specialist doctors, be introduced so that critical ailments can be addressed safely?” Samanta asked.

However, the Union Minister said health is a state subject even though the Centre provides health facilities in the state through various schemes. He further said that if there is specific need in a particular area, then the MP can send a plan to the Union government through his state government and the Centre will provide all necessary support.