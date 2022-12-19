New Delhi: India logged 135 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,559 from 3,552, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Monday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,087).

The death toll stands at 5,30,674 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of seven cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,41,854 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4 and three crore June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark January 25 this year.