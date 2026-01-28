Bhubaneswar: Members of the Save Sainik School and Remove Garbage Dump Campaign Tuesday staged an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office, demanding compensation for people affected by the illegal and toxic garbage dump yard at Gadakana.

The campaign had earlier appealed to the public to individually file compensation claims with the BMC for deaths, illnesses, and damages caused by the hazardous waste dumping.

Residents from the severely affected areas of Dhirikuti and VSS Nagar participated in the strike in large numbers.

Campaign members stated that despite prolonged protests, sit-ins, strikes, and hunger strikes over several years, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board has taken only delayed and minimal action.

Instead of imposing penalties, it has merely issued warning letters to the BMC, granting time for legal compliance.

According to the campaign, prolonged exposure to toxic gases and pollution from the garbage dump has led to multiple deaths and numerous residents suffering from serious and life-threatening diseases.

They demanded that the BMC provide adequate compensation to all affected individuals and families, particularly those living near Gadakana, who have borne the brunt of this environmental disaster.