Kalma (Chhattisgarh): Activists and members of Mahanadi Bachao Andolan Thursday visited the Kalma Barrage in Chhattisgarh, staged a protest and attempted to dismantle the sand embankment constructed over the barrage downstream, highlighting the serious concerns over restricted water flow in the Mahanadi.

The team, led by the outfit’s convenor Sudarshan Das, marched from Kanaktora near Odisha border to the Kalma Barrage in the morning. During the inspection, the delegation walked across the barrage and observed that only one of its 66 gates was open. They expressed serious concern after noting that even the limited water released through the open gate was being blocked by a sand embankment.

Following the inspection, protesters gathered near the embankment and symbolically attempted to break it, calling the act a warning to the Chhattisgarh government. Das said the protest was aimed at drawing attention to the worsening inter-state water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

He warned that the agitation would intensify if corrective measures were not taken immediately. Spokesperson Prasanna Bisoyi also reiterated the demand for urgent action.

The protest saw participation from social activists, river conservationists and farmer leaders from both Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Prominent leaders from various organisations and the Hirakud submergence area were present.

Later, members of the movement met senior social worker Jagannath Sharma in Chandrapur and environmentalist Parivesh Mishra in Sarangarh to discuss coordinated future actions for resolving the Mahanadi water-sharing dispute and ensuring long-term protection of the river.