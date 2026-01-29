Raipur/Bijapur: The security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district successfully thwarted a major Maoist attempt to target personnel and vehicles by recovering and destroying two powerful improvised explosive devices on Thursday.

A joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard of Bijapur, personnel from Ilmidi police station, members of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force 9th Battalion, and the Bomb Disposal Squad from Bijapur conducted a search and demining operation in the Ilmidi-Lankapalli area, particularly along the unpaved road in Village Lankapalli, officials said.

During the course of the operation, the teams detected two IEDs (improvised explosive devices) planted by Maoists in the middle of the road. Each device weighed between 20 and 30 kilograms and was rigged with a command switch system designed to detonate upon the approach of large vehicles, indicating an intent to cause significant casualties among security convoys or civilian transport in the region.

The Bomb Disposal Squad promptly intervened and, adhering to all established safety protocols, carried out a controlled destruction of the explosives on the spot. This swift and professional action prevented any potential harm and neutralised the immediate threat posed by the hidden bombs.

The recovery of IEDs indicates the ongoing vigilance required in the Bastar division, where Maoist groups continue to employ such tactics to disrupt security operations and instil fear among local communities. The area has seen persistent challenges from Left-Wing Extremism, with recent incidents including civilian injuries from similar pressure-activated devices in nearby forests and intensified counter-insurgency efforts by forces.

Officials noted that the alertness, quick decision-making, and coordinated response of the joint team effectively foiled the insurgents’ plan.

Search operations and area domination activities remain underway in the vicinity to sustain peace, prevent further placement of explosives, and ensure the safety of residents and security personnel travelling through these remote routes.

This successful intervention underscores the commitment of Chhattisgarh’s security apparatus to counter Maoist threats proactively, protecting lives and maintaining stability in one of the state’s most affected districts. Authorities continue to urge locals to report suspicious activities while emphasising that such recoveries weaken the operational capabilities of the outlawed groups.