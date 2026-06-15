Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Kusabhadra Banchao Abhiyan (KBA), led by Mahanadi Banchao Andolan convenor Sudarshan Das, met Water Resources department senior officials to discuss measures for the revival of the Kusabhadra River and pressed for the early completion of the under-construction Ramachandrapur Barrage.

The delegation held discussions with department’s Chief Engineer Bibhuti Bhusan Das and Drainage Division Chief Engineer Abinash Roul. The meeting reviewed various initiatives undertaken by the state government and the department for the restoration and rejuvenation of the river.

The delegation urged the authorities to expedite the construction of Ramachandrapur Barrage, describing it as a key component of the river revival plan. They also stressed that restoration of the river would not be possible unless the eight-kilometre river stretch from the Kuakhai off-take point at Balianta to the barrage site is dredged and desilted. The representatives requested the department take immediate steps in this regard.

The delegation further pointed out that the riverbed in the lower catchment area, from Gop to Trimuhani, has become heavily silted and clogged with various forms of waste. Cleaning and restoring these stretches is essential for reviving the river and ensuring its perennial flow, the delegation said.

KBA representatives, including convenor Adarsha Das, co-ordinator Samir Ranjan Rautray, chief adviser Prasanna Kumar Pati, chief executive Bijayananda Das, Ajaya Kumar Mishra, Ajaya Kumar Panda, Smruti Ranjan Muduli, and Ranjit Rath, attended the meeting and highlighted the urgent need for intervention to save the deteriorating river.

Officials assured the delegates that necessary measures for the restoration of Kusabhadra River to make it a perennial watercourse would be taken on a priority basis.