Mumbai: Actor Karan Singh Grover feels people love characters with grey shades as they bring in the elements of thrill and drama.

Karan plays such a character in the new web series ‘Dangerous’, which reunites him on screen with his wife Bipasha Basu.

“Shades of grey exist in everybody and that’s what appealed to me about my character in ‘Dangerous’. Aditya Dhanraj is a multi-layered character. He is raw, angry and yet sensitive. There is nothing black or white for him,” Karan said.

“Characters with shades of grey have always been an audience favourite. I think it is mainly because viewers can’t decide if they like them or hate them. It’s the thrill and drama that they enjoy, which is exactly what we promise in ‘Dangerous’,” he added.

‘Dangerous’, co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora. Traces the journey of a young entrepreneur Aditya Dhranraj (played by Karan) whose life changes when his wife gets kidnapped and his ex-lover Neha (played by Bipasha), now a cop, is assigned the case. The series released on MX Player August 14.

IANS