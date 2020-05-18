Mumbai: Actor Kunal Kemmu is waiting for things to get back to normal as he is looking forward to resume shooting for Abhay 2 with full force.

Abhay recently won most viewed series award.

“The honour the series has won inspires me as an actor to try diverse genres and platforms. It validates the fact that the audience has an appetite for such content. I’m very excited about Abhay 2. When things go back to normal, the team will resume shooting for it with full force,” he said.

In the series, Kunal essays the role of an investigative officer, who has a knack for solving crimes with the mind of an offender.

The actor dedicated the award to the police force that has been on duty to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“I recently saw a video in which a police officer was seen going to the hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19. I learnt a few days ago that he recovered and immediately got back to work. I also saw pictures of some policemen sleeping on makeshift cardboard sheets,” he shared.

“Having played a cop, makes me think and worry about the difficulties the policemen must be put through in this time. Dedicating this award to them is my way of saying a wholehearted thanks to our superheroes,” added Kunal.