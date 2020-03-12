Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani recently went down memory lane and shared throwback pictures of her elder sister Khushboo Patani from her Army training days.

In one of the images, Khushboo is seen sporting short hair and wearing shorts.

“Hats off to you, I can never imagine going through what you went and how you have changed into the most beautiful girl I have known, I love you,” Disha captioned the picture.

In another photograph, Khushboo is seen on field with a team of women officers around her. Disha even called her sister her ‘wonder woman’.

On the work front, Disha, who was last seen in ‘Malang’, will now feature in Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’.

IANS