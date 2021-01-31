Mumbai: Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani indulged on a cheat meal

Disha posted a video on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, she is seen dressed in a floral boat neck blouse. She is sitting on the backseat of a car.

On the images, she wrote: “Enroute cheat meal”.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Disha will next be seen in “Radhe”, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of “Ek Villain 2”. The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film “Malang”.

Disha will also be seen in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

IANS