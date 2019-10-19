Mumbai: Stunning actress Isha Koppikar doesn’t feel insecure or apprehensive staying away from limelight. The ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi’ actress, who will soon make her comeback in showbiz through web projects recently opened up on her future ventures.

“I will never be out of sight or out of mind, because I am too hot. As I am ageing, I am looking better. I won’t be out of mind, as I am a talented actor. There’s a lot for every talented person out there. I always had a great lifestyle. In 20s, you do different kind of cinema, in 30s and 40s too. I don’t really care, it doesn’t complicate my life. I am very content wherever I am,” Isha said.

The actress, who made her debut in Fiza (2000), has the credit of being part of many path breaking movies including Krishna Cottage and Girlfriend. The 43-year old was last seen in films such as Shabri and Hello Darling.

Asked if her criteria of choosing a project have changed from earlier times, Isha admits, “I was very bad when I started. I made a lot of creative compromises, because in the beginning, when I started working, it was all about how much money one has to make. But now, I am happy in my space. God has given me everything.”

“Now it’s only about what kind of stuff is helping me in my personal growth, and is creative. Web is giving me that. Projects there are shot beautifully, budgets are great, they are shot faster!,” she concludes.