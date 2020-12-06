Chennai: Actress Isha Koppikar will soon start working on her next film in Chennai.

Sunday, she tweeted a boomerang of her showing her on a plane.

“Resuming my shoots and Ia¿m Off to Chennai! New look, what do you think? Ps – removed the mask literally for just a second for this boomerang,” she wrote.

Resuming my shoots and I’m Off to Chennai! New look, what do you think?

Ps – removed the mask literally for just a second for this boomerang pic.twitter.com/BfVkIt0Znt — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) December 6, 2020

This comes just a day after she shared some photos of her at the Haji Ali Dargah.

“Went to Haji Ali Dargah with @hajiarfat bhai and prayed for world peace and to seek blessings for all my shoots starting soon,” she tweeted December 5.

Went to Haji Ali Dargah with @hajiarfat bhai and prayed for world peace and to seek blessings for all my shoots starting soon! pic.twitter.com/obv16VKzsu — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) December 5, 2020

Isha, best known for starring in films such as Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi, Don and Darna Zaroori Hai, didn’t mention name of her next project, but last month, she had tweeted that the team ofATamil film Ayalaan had started shooting for it.

The movie also stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh.