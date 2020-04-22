Mumbai: Actress Lara Dutta is excited to play a police officer for the first time in the comedy-action web series Hundred, and says her character is trying hard to survive in a mans world.

In the series, Lara will be seen as ACP Saumya Shukla.

“The show is a fun and entertaining story of a dysfunctional jodi and the chaos that ensues in their lives. The makers have carefully scripted the show to bring alive action and humor in a very entertaining way,” Lara said.

“One of the many reasons I chose to do the show is because I have never played a cop on screen and my character is trying hard to survive in a man’s world. She has very interesting dynamics with the people in her life and the more complex a situation, the more she thrives. She is nothing like me in real life,” she added.

The Hotstar Specials show chronicles the misadventures of two contrasting women, set in the backdrop of Mumbai, its chawls and crime gangs. Being described as a masala entertainer, the show also stars Rinku Rajguru.

It is co-directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir. The cast includes names like Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangidi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande. The eight-episode series will launch April 25 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Talking about making digital as well Hindi debut, Sairat star Rinku said: “It’s been a roller-coaster ride making my digital debut with ‘Hundred’ — a show that has equal measures of comedy and crime. I portray the character of Netra Patil – a bindaas Marathi mulgi who is trying to live her life to the fullest. What drew me towards the show is the way this character has been molded – people will see a different side of her in each episode.”

To this, Karan added: “The show will hopefully give people a hundred reasons to smile and uplift their mood in these unprecedented times – it’s just what the doctor ordered!”

Narain feels the show “has all the elements of a family entertainer – action, drama, comedy, thrill and more!”

“It’s a story where desperation leads two unlikely women – one bindass and the other badass – to team up as they chase their own personal goals,” she said.

The show is about a terminally ill girl looking for thrills, who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop looking for a promotion. It will tell their story as they get together to accomplish their own goal in 100 days.