Rashmika Mandanna give peek into Mysaa underwater action sequence: ‘Most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in life’

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram Thursday, and shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen standing in a pool with her back facing the camera.

She wrote on the picture, “I know I’ve been MIA but this is what we’ve been doing. This is by far the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in life. We are crazy for this but that’s what’s gotten me so so excited. Let’s goooo! #Mysaa (sic)”.’

The actress shot the underwater fight sequence entirely on her own, without using an action double. She spent nearly 20 hours underwater over the course of two days to complete the sequence. The sequence is being touted as one of the most ambitious action set pieces ever attempted and is expected to become one of the biggest talking points in Indian cinema.

Taking to their social media, the makers dropped a glimpse of the action sequence, along with stills of Rashmika from the sets.

They wrote in the caption, “India’s First Female Underwater Fight Sequence, led by @rashmika_mandanna The Surface Was Never the Limit. Beneath the depths lies a battle unlike anything Indian cinema has seen. Get ready to witness the fury. A NEW CHAPTER IN ACTION CINEMA BEGINS. Team #MYSAA has successfully wrapped India’s First Female Underwater Fight Sequence, featuring the fearless #Rashmika Mandanna Get ready to witness a groundbreaking action spectacle that’s set to make waves across Indian cinema. TEASER ANNOUNCEMENT SOON In cinemas this 2026 (sic)”.

The film marks the first female-led pan-India action film, with Rashmika Mandanna taking on her boldest and most commanding role.

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, ‘Mysaa’ is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands, promising powerful visuals, a gripping story.