Mumbai: Actress Zendaya has spoken about her working in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey along with how she found her way into Athena by focusing on her human qualities and her connection to Odysseus.

“I really connected with the emotional component of it,” Zendaya said.

She added: “Athena becomes a reflection of the moral struggle that Odysseus is having within himself.”

“You realize that the manifestation of this goddess is a kind of tough love, guiding him and bringing him through his journey. In a deeper sense, I think he is haunted by the decisions that he has made and the pain that he has caused. Coming to terms with that is part of fighting to get back to his own family.”

Her first days of work were spent shooting the sack of Troy on the film’s gigantic immersive set in Morocco.

“I was so nervous,” said Zendaya.

“Let’s just say it was intense. And that’s to say nothing of the world Chris created for us. The sets are so massive and there’s so much detail and thought in every costume, set piece. I didn’t have to do much acting because I felt I had stepped into Troy.”

“But it was exhilarating and almost felt like a dream. It was cold and raining, but I think with the adrenaline, I didn’t feel it. Everybody kept asking me, ‘Do you want a jacket?’ I was so fired up I forgot it was cold.”

The Odyssey is an epic fantasy action film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. An adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic The Odyssey , the film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, and chronicles his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War and his encounters with mythical beings as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope.

The Odyssey premieres in theatres worldwide on 17 July.