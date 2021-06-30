Mumbai: Anchor cum actress Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal passes away June 30, 2021, early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, Raj succumbed to death after suffering a heart attack.

Raj Kaushal was a professional filmmaker and had directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo.

Filmmaker Onir took to the twitter and wrote, “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.”

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Rohit Bose Roy also to the social media and wrote, , “Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is… Knowing your penchant for good homes, I am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW! We all loved you dearly and you know that … unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came. See you on the other side my bro….Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE.”

Notable, last year in July, Mandira and her husband Raj Kaushal had welcomed four-year-old Tara in their lives.