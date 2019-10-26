Mumbai: Popular web series actress Priya Banerjee is making it big in the digital world with back to back shows. The gorgeous diva from Canada is the next big thing in the industry and has already created a huge fanbase with her performances.

She has left a lasting impression in the minds of the audience with her performance as Ananya Tripathi in Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. While she lives in Canada, Priya juggles seamlessly among assignments in India and abroad.

The 28-year-old star has an impeccable sense of style and is pretty active on social media. With a massive social media fan following, it wouldn’t be wrong to call Priya a social media star as well.

After leaving an impact with her past performances, Priya is on a roll. Her upcoming projects are with OTT platforms and are being bankrolled by top producers Goldie Behl and Ekta Kapoor. The project with Goldie Behl is a psychological thriller that has been adapted from a bestselling novel.

Other big projects in Priya’s kitty include a show directed by Abhishek Dogra, and two web series bankrolled by TV’s Czarina, Ekta Kapoor. The web show by Abhishek Dogra will be coming out November 7, 2019.

Apart from work, Priya is a fitness lover and her workout session pictures and videos are bound to motivate and inspire everyone. Being an animal lover, Priya loves to spend ample amount of time with her dog. The mesmerising beauty is a proud pet parent and often shares pawdorable photos on social media.