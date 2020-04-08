Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon recently shared a throwback video on social media. In the video, Raveena can be seen with her family in New York where she suddenly breaks into a dance on the streets.

The video that Raveena shared on Instagram account is in fact from 2017. In the video, her daughter, Rasha seems to be a little embarrassed and to annoy her more, Raveena’s husband Anil joins in the fun.

She captioned the video as “#throwback (2017) #THROWBACK to the days when the streets of #newyork were full of fun and happiness! Now – Prayers for all in New York, India,Maharashtra , Italy , london . May the world heal and we all see a better brighter healthier planet soon. Rest in peace all those who succumbed to this disease . You will always be in our prayers. In this video, Rasha @officialrashathadani as usual totally embarrassed by my behaviour, Anil and I teasing her even more and she tries to run away! Video credit – @official_ranbirvardhan_thadani @ranbir_loves_mufc,”

On the professional front, Raveena will be seen in KGF Chapter 2, essaying the role of India’s prime minister in the year 1981.